1 missing San Benito man found safe; authorities still searching for the other

The San Benito Police Department on Monday announced that it has located an 83-year-old man with dementia who went missing on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, police said they have found Juan Rodriguez, who was last seen driving a 2008 black Chevy Malibu.

He had left his residence to pick up food at Vicky’s Restaurant at around 11:20 a.m. and when he didn’t return, his family reported him missing.

Police said he was last seen traveling northbound at around 2:15 p.m. at the Sarita Border Patrol checkpoint.

“With the efforts of yourselves and other law enforcement agencies, Mr Rodriguez was located and is safe,” the post stated.

However, authorities have still not found Juan Chavez Carrillo who went missing on July 18.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has an active Silver Alert for Carillo.

He was last seen July 18 at around 8 a.m. It is believed he left his home in the area of 1100 North Shore Dr. while riding a purple colored bicycle toward an unknown location.

He was described as wearing a black veteran’s hat, a long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

According to the release, Carrillo suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and is considered to be a risk to himself if left alone.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the San Benito Police Department’s investigations team at (956) 361-3880 or Lieutenant Eloy Martinez at extension 404.

Editor’s note: This story has been republished to correct an earlier post, in which the incorrect name and photo from another unrelated Silver Alert were mistakenly included.