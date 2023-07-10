No break from extreme heat for RGV

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The National Weather Service Brownsville-Rio Grande Valley station kicked off the week with another heat advisory for most of deep South Texas from 1-7 p.m. on Monday, forecasting dangerous heat through the week and further “heat advisories likely and excessive heat warnings probable.”

It’s been a month since substantial rainfall gave way to persistent, punishing heat across the Valley thanks to a powerful “heat dome” caused by a high-pressure ridge parked over northern Mexico and South Texas.

NWS Meterologist Brian Mejia issued a bulletin Monday morning explaining that another high-pressure heat dome is “anchored over the U.S. desert Southwest and extends east across Texas.”

“The ridge is forecast to strengthen through the week with heat gradually building across deep South Texas,” he said. “Peak heat-index values are expected each day from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Highest “feels-like” temperatures of 113-115 degrees are expected from Kenedy County through Harlingen and west to McAllen and Rio Grande City.”

Mejia said overnight heat indexes were forecast to remain in the 88- to 94-degree range, meaning residents without air conditioning won’t be able to get relief from the heat even at night. Record-crushing extreme heat has been afflicting not only Texas and the Southwest, but also Florida, northern Mexico, China and India.

Climate scientists say 2023 could be a record year for global warmth thanks to the effects of climate change and a dramatic return of the El Nino climate pattern.