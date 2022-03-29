Home Sports High School Photo Gallery: McAllen High runs past Corpus Christi Veterans 5-0 area round SportsHigh SchoolLocal NewsMediaPhotoSoccerPublicationsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: McAllen High runs past Corpus Christi Veterans 5-0 area round By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - March 29, 2022 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McHi’s Savannah Ruiz celebrates her goal with teammates Julianna Millin(9) Mallory Henderson (8) and Maisen Dubrule(6) in the first half of the Region IV Area game at Cabiniss Sports Complex Monday, March 28,2022 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McHi’s Juliana Millin (9) battles Corpus Christi’s Alexa Luna(11) for control of the ball in the first half of the Region IV Area game at Cabaniss Sports Complex Monday, March 28,2022 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McHi’s Mia Reyna goes airborne for a kick against Corpus Christi Veterans Catherine Dietz (2) in the first half of the Region IV Area game at Cabaniss Sports Complex Monday, March 28,2022 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McHi’s Savannah Ruiz (5) keeps the ball away from Corpus Christi Veterans Catherine Dietz (2) in the first half of the Region IV Area game at Cabaniss Sports Complex Monday, March 28,2022 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McHi’s Mia Reyna (15) grimaces after she collides with Corpus Christi Veterans players in the first half of the Region IV Area game at Cabaniss Sports Complex Monday, March 28,2022 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McHi’s Juliana Millin (9) tripped up by Corpus Christi’s Alexa Luna(11) in the first half of the Region IV Area game at Cabaniss Sports Complex Monday, March 28,2022 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McHi’s Savannah Ruiz (5) on step with Corpus Christi’s Allison Kostoch (3) in the first half of the Region IV Area game at Cabaniss Sports Complex Monday, March 28,2022 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Former county judge candidate files election contest Southwest adds new fare class with benefits Hillary Clinton to voice ‘Into The Woods’ role in Arkansas Grandson’s documentary adds to César Chávez’s legacy 59 new COVID cases in Hidalgo County as 2 die