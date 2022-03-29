Residents with unresolved tickets from the Mission Municipal Court are being granted a temporary reprieve.

Beginning Friday, the municipal court will be offering an amnesty period that will run until April 22.

According to a Mission news release, any “failure to appear” and warrant fees will be waived; however, all fines are required to be paid in full and in person.

If one cannot pay in full the court will offer alternate payment arrangements.

“It is the perfect opportunity for people to pay unsettled tickets at a reduced rate and clear up those outstanding warrants,” Mayor Armando O’Caña said in the release.

The court will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. every day.

For more information about the amnesty period, call the Mission Municipal Court at (956) 584-5150.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect the new amnesty deadline, which the city of Mission changed Tuesday afternoon.