Weslaco robbery preceded deadly police shooting in San Benito

The man who was shot and killed Sunday after a standoff with law enforcement near San Benito had been sought by Weslaco police over an aggravated robbery earlier that day.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office confirmed via social media at around 4:08 p.m. that Precinct 5 constables shot and killed the unidentified man after firing shots at pursuing law enforcement officers.

A standoff had ensued after the vehicle stopped at FM 2520 and Ricardo Avenue in San Benito.

On Monday, Weslaco police said in a news release that the agency’s officers responded to the Cricket Wireless at 515 E. Interstate Highway 2 at about 12:58 p.m. Sunday regarding an aggravated robbery.

“Responding officers learned that a few minutes before the call for service, the cashier had been tied up and robbed at gunpoint by an unknown male,” the release stated. “The unidentified male was described as bald, black shirt and beige shorts who had fled minutes before the call for service was placed.”

Police say he took an undetermined amount of cash and the victim’s 2011 Red Dodge Charger.

While processing the scene, Weslaco police learned of the vehicle pursuit and that shots were being fired.

Weslaco police “later confirmed the vehicle and the driver were those linked to the aggravated robbery in Weslaco,” the release stated.

The Weslaco Police Department was not involved in the vehicle pursuit or gunfire exchange, according to the release.