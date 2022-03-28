Pharr’s Cano, Harlingen’s Muñiz to serve on state disabilities committee

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed six new members to the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities on Monday, including two Rio Grande Valley residents.

According to a governor’s office news release, Evelyn Cano of Pharr and Joseph Muñiz of Harlingen were appointed to the committee with terms set to expire Feb. 1, 2024.

“The committee recommends changes in disability policies and programs, supports a network of committees on people with disabilities, issues awards to promote greater awareness, and promotes compliance with disability related laws,” the release read.

Abbott also appointed Benjamin Willis of Lumberton, Kori Allen of Plano, Richard Martinez of San Antonio, and Emma Faye Rudkin of Boerne.

Cano is the co-owner of Grande Produce LTD and Cano & Sons Trucking, and she is also the co-founder and president of the Disability Chamber of Commerce-RGV.

“Additionally, she serves on the board of Disability Rights Texas,” the release read. “Previously, she served on the board of AWARE RGV (Advocates Working to Provide Autism Resources and Education), as interim executive director of the Capable Kids Foundation in the Rio Grande Valley, and as a certified bilingual educator for McAllen ISD.

Cano, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Indiana University, is a member of the Council of Parent Advocates Attorneys and a member of the International Museum of Arts & Sciences Education Committee.

Muñiz is a retired assistant library director for the city of Harlingen and has previously served as a board member of the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Governing Board.

“He is a past member of the Texas Commission for the Blind and past vice presiding officer of the Department of Assistive and Rehabilitative Services Council,” the release read. “Muñiz received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Texas A&M University.”