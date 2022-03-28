CBP detains 2 wanted on child sex charges

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers apprehended two Rio Grande Valley residents last week who had warrants for child-related sex crimes.

CBP took 69-year-old Eliseo Gonzalez, a Mexican citizen from Weslaco, and 76-year-old San Juan resident Matias Cantu Garza into custody last Thursday.

Authorities discovered Gonzalez had a possible warrant after the man arrived at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge, according to a news release.

The man was referred for a secondary inspection where CBP confirmed his identity and the active warrant from the Weslaco Police Department.

In a news release, CBP said the allegations stem from an incident in early March.

He is charged with child fondling and indecency with a child.

Weslaco police took him into custody.

Later that same day, Cantu arrived at the bridge and a CBP officer discovered he had a possible warrant from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

A secondary inspection confirmed his identity and the warrant, which was obtained after allegations made earlier this month.

He is also charged with child fondling and indecency with a child.

“The accused men will have their day in court thanks to our CBP officers who are always vigilant in apprehending those persons wanted for heinous crimes of a sexual nature with children,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a release.