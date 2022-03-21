Edinburg man gets 11 years for illicit sexual conduct with minor

A 23-year-old Edinburg man who traveled to Reynosa to have sex with a teenager was sentenced Monday to nearly 11 years in prison for engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor in Mexico.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas said Carlos Daniel Uribe-Garza pleaded guilty to the crime, which resulted in a pregnancy, on June 7, 2021.

During sentencing, the court heard how he made repeated phone calls to the victim where he tried to influence her not to cooperate with the investigation and instructed her to send letters to U.S. District Judge Randy Crane retracting previous statements she made.

“Evidence was also presented that indicated Uribe-Garza was emotionally manipulative towards the victim and had associates confront her and her family at their residence,” the release stated.

The judge also heard comments from the victim’s mother indicating how he was obsessive, manipulative and toxic.

Evidence at the hearing also showed Uribe-Garza engaged in another illicit sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl in 2019, which also resulted in a pregnancy, according to the release.

“Uribe-Garza told that girl not to tell anyone of their relationship because he could ‘catch a case,’” authorities said in the release.

Crane deemed him a repeat, dangerous sex offender and imposed a sentencing enhancement.

At his sentencing, Uribe-Garza said his only regret was trying to bring the 15-year-old victim, whom he met at her 15th birthday party in Reynosa, into the United States.

This happened on Feb. 24, 2021, at the Hidalgo port of entry where he was arrested.

“Uribe-Garza had disguised the victim as a male United States citizen by cutting her hair, dressing her in men’s clothing, and providing her with false documentation,” the release stated.

After his sentence, Uribe-Garza will serve five years on supervised release, which includes numerous requirements to restrict his access to children, and will be ordered to register as a sex offender.