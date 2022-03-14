Weslaco ISD won’t give job back to former security department employee

The Weslaco school board recently upheld a decision on a level 2 grievance that denies former employee Joe Campos from getting his job back in the school district’s safety and security department.

The decision came during a meeting Wednesday, March 9.

In Campos’ level three grievance hearing, which the board heard earlier this month, a district representative said he was fired in July 2021 after a string of reprimands for offenses that included sleeping in a district vehicle on the job, unexcused absences, failing to disclose outside employment, being out of uniform and failing to properly lock doors at district property.

Campos described his own version of events for each of those offenses to the board, largely excusing himself of blame and shifting it onto the district.

Campos also described a culture of administrative incompetence, retaliation and closed-door policies at his former workplace that has also been described by others in a series of open-session grievance hearings this semester and in a forensic audit report from last September.

The board originally tabled Campos’ grievance after they initially heard it early this month.

Last week’s meeting revisiting the grievance featured no open-session discussion on the topic.

The board voted to uphold the level two grievance after about 23 minutes in executive session.