TxDOT launches anti-drunk driving effort for Spring Break

By RICK KELLEY

Staff Writer

TxDOT has launched a new anti-drunk driving campaign in hopes of reducing the number of alcohol-related fatalities during Spring Break.

“Drive Sober. No Regrets” is the name of the effort and intends to share data with college students in hopes of making them aware of the dangers of drinking and driving.

In Texas last year over Spring Break, there were 872 DUI-alcohol related traffic accidents, resulting in 30 fatalities and 107 serious injuries, TxDOT officials say.

The new anti-drunk driving campaign will conduct outreach events on college campuses and at key spring break designations using public service announcements, outdoor billboards and more.

One person in Texas dies every eight hours and 31 minutes in a DUI-alcohol related traffic crash, TxDOT data shows. Last year, 1,029 people in Texas were killed and 2,522 seriously injured in alcohol-related accidents.

“These are disturbing numbers, especially as all of these crashes are preventable,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Whether it’s transit, rideshare companies or a designated sober friend, there are several options for students to find a sober ride.”

“We’re hoping these real-life stories show students that deadly consequences can and do happen every year during spring break,” Williams added.

For the rest of the month, the “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign will show a video exhibit featuring testimonials of Texans who deal with the daily consequences of drunk driving, either as offenders or survivors.

The stories and video can be found at www.SoberRides.org.

