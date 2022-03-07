Bond set on former IBC bank employee charged with embezzlement

A former IBC bank employee charged with embezzlement appeared in federal court Monday for her detention hearing.

Itzela Arlete Vega, 23, went before U.S. Magistrate Court Judge Ignacio Torteya III, who set a $50,000 bond for her with a $2,500 deposit, federal court documents reflect. She was remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals.

Authorities said Vega, 23, an Hidalgo County resident, is accused of embezzling $86,582.14 from three accounts of customers of International Bank of Commerce. The alleged thefts occurred from July 2021 through September 2021, according to a federal criminal complaint.

She worked at the Nolana IBC Bank branch at 2900 W. Expressway 83 in McAllen.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations agents allege Vega began embezzling from one IBC bank customer in July 2021, where she reopened the account of a customer who had passed away and filled out a change of address form as well, the federal criminal complaint reads.

Between July 26 and August 18, 2021, Vega made 27 transactions using the customers debit card totaling $2,822.68, the federal complaint states. In addition, she withdrew $7,616 from the account, according to the complaint.

A further investigation by HSI agents revealed that Vega had committed the same action against two other bank customers, according to authorities. She made seven withdrawals from one account for $5,453.90, which she repaid, the federal complaint states.

In the other account, Vega allegedly conducted 230 transactions including ATM withdrawals and purchases totaling $70,577.19, the federal complaint reflects.

Video surveillance shows Vega depositing the funds into a personal account at a PNC Bank, according to authorities.

According to the federal complaint, on Dec. 1, 2021 IBC Bank Vice President Marty Charles spoke to Vega via phone and Vega told her she had paid back the money on two of the account, but did not have any money in her savings account to pay back the $70,577.19 she had taken.

Federal agents searched Vega’s apartment on Feb. 16 where they found more than 50 items of high-level merchandise including handbags, shoes, and makeup in addition to other clothing merchandise.

Vega was arrested on Feb. 17 and had remained in federal custody ever since. Court documents reflect that late Monday afternoon, a $2,500 bond payment had been made for Vega.