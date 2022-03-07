Affidavit: UTRGV employee threatened mass shooting

Police at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley arrested a college employee Saturday who detectives said threatened a mass shooting.

Weslaco resident Joseph Phillip Diaz, 30, was charged with terroristic threat reaction emergency.

A probable cause affidavit for his arrest said the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office alerted UTRGV police on Feb. 21 that Diaz made threats against the university.

“Sheriff Deputy informed Detectives that a male individual identified as Joseph Phillip Diaz … revealed his intent during his interview … that he had planned to conduct a mass shooting at the University,” the affidavit for his arrest said.

The document did not provide any other details about the alleged plot.

A warrant was issued for Diaz’s arrest Thursday. He was arrested Saturday and bailed out on a $5,000 bond that same day, records indicate.