DHR vaccine clinic relocated to Edinburg activity center

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic operated by DHR Health is moving to the city of Edinburg starting Tuesday.

The DHR Health Vaccine Clinic will now be housed at the Edinburg Activity Center, located at 123 E. Mark S. Pena Drive, after being held at the Pharr Events Center since January.

The clinic will continue offering free Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for anyone needing a first, second or third dose.

First and second doses are available for adults and children as young as 5 years old. Third doses are available for adults and children as young as 12.

The clinic will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If receiving a second or third dose, a vaccine card will be required.

For more information, or a replacement vaccine card, call (956) 362-6843.