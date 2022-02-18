Attorneys seeking recusal of district attorney and judge in Melissa Lucio case

The attorneys representing a Harlingen mother who is on death row for killing her toddler daughter have filed a motion seeking the recusal of the Cameron County district attorney and a state District Court judge from the case.

The recusal which was filed this morning, is seeking that District Attorney Luis V. Saenz and 138th state District Court Judge Gabriela Gabby Garcia withdraw from prosecuting and trying the case because two key members of Lucio’s defense team now work for Saenz and Garcia.

Peter Gilman, Lucio’s defense attorney in her 2008 capital murder trial is now an assistant district attorney for the Cameron County DA’s office. Irma Gilman, Garcia’s court administrator, also served on Lucio’s 2008 defense team.

“Judge Garcia’s and D.A. Saenz’s roles in this case have the effect of obstructing Melissa Lucio’s access to evidence. As Ms. Lucio’s defense team at trial, Peter Gilman and Irma Gilman have a duty to cooperate with Ms. Lucio’s current counsel. But as long as D.A. Saenz is on the case, Peter Gilman’s conflict of interest prevents him from cooperating with Ms. Lucio’s current attorneys. And as long as Judge Garcia is on the case, Irma Gilman can’t cooperate with Ms. Lucio’s counsel because it would be a prohibited ex parte communication,” said Tivon Schardl, Chief of the Capital Habeas Unit of the Federal Defender for the Western District of Texas, and Melissa Lucio’s attorney, in a media release.

The Brownsville Herald has reached out Saenz and Garcia for comment.

A Cameron County jury in 2008 found her guilty on one count of capital murder for causing the death of Mariah Alvarez. The little girl had been beaten. Lucio denies killing her daughter.

Lucio’s execution date is scheduled for April 27.