John Allen Rubio’s attorneys request case move forward

Attorneys representing convicted child killer John Allen Rubio are requesting a federal judge lift a stay in the case so it can move forward.

The motion filed Friday is seeking that U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera lift the stay and return the case to the court’s active docket. Rubio’s attorneys are also seeking an unopposed scheduling order that would allow them to file a second amended petition no later than April 20, 2022.

His first petition was filed in September 2019 and attorneys claimed that Rubio’s appointed defense in his murder trial did not represent him properly and that his case was handled by a district attorney that was steeped in scandal and misconduct.

A jury in 2010 found Rubio guilty in the beheading of Julissa Quesada, 3, John E. Rubio, 14 months and Mary Jane Rubio, 2 months, the three children of his common-law wife Angela Camacho. John Allen fathered Mary Jane, but treated all children as his own.

Rubio admitted to killing his children because he thought they were possessed by the spirit of his dead grandmother, court documents reflect. He and Camacho had discussed burying the childrens’ bodies and fleeing to Mexico.

On Feb. 3, 2021, Olvera granted the temporary stay that allowed Rubio’s legal team to present new court documents citing “new evidence has come to light since state habeas review concluded.”

Although a second writ of habeas corpus was filed with the Texas of Court of Criminal Appeals on Rubio’s behalf, the higher court in January denied his writ. In its ruling the court stated that Rubio failed to satisfy the requirements under Texas law and that his writ was “an abuse of the writ without considering the claims’ merits.”

In an earlier interview, Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said, “The Rubio case continues to be a horrific and painful open wound for the community. It screams for finality. As the Court pointed out this is the defendant’s second state writ that the Court has denied. We will now continue working towards having the defendant’s pending federal writ also be denied. The defendant must be held accountable for what he did: murdered and decapitated three innocent children.”

The children were smothered, stabbed and mutilated, according to Brownsville police investigators. Their decapitated bodies were stuffed inside trash bags that were found near a bedroom door.

According to a confession Rubio made to police, he admitted to killing the children in 2003 because he believed there was an evil presence in them. He even asked one of the officers first to arrive at the crime scene to place him under arrest, according to the officer’s statement.

Rubio, 40, a Brownsville native, remains on death row at the Polunsky Unit in Livingston, Texas.

Camacho, 41, pleaded guilty to murder in 2005 and was sentenced to life prison and remains in custody at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville, Texas. She is eligible for parole March 3, 2043.