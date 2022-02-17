Man charged with sexually assaulting/holding captive special needs woman

A 26-year-old Brownsville man has been arrested by police after he was accused of sexually assaulting a special needs woman and holding her captive for two days.

Edgar Julian Sauceda was arraigned Wednesday on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person and aggravated kidnapping. His bonds total $70,000. He remains in custody at a Cameron County jail.

The incident happened in November when Sauceda and the 21-year-old woman got together at Sauceda’s home at the 1100 block of Jefferson Street, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

The two met up on Facebook and agreed to hang out at Sauceda’s residence. The woman left her home on Nov. 12 to meet with Sauceda. Her mother filed a missing person report that same day, Sandoval said.

Although the woman tried to leave the residence on Nov. 13, Sauceda refused to let her leave the home, Sandoval said.

“He held her captive that is why he is being charged with aggravated kidnapping,” the investigator said.

Sandoval said Sauceda used force and “raped the victim for two days.” She managed to escape on Nov. 14 and get access to a phone to call her mom. Sauceda was in another room at the time.

The woman and her mother went to the Brownsville Police Department to file a report.

A warrant was issued for Sauceda’s arrest and he turned himself in to Brownsville police on Tuesday.

Federal court documents show that Sauceda was on probation at the time of his arrest. U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested him on Jan. 25, 2018, on a charge of immigrant smuggling. He pleaded guilty to the charge on March 3, 2018. He was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison and was to be under supervised release for three years.

Under the conditions of his release, Sauceda is not to commit another federal, state or local crime.