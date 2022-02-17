Hidalgo Co. reports 8 COVID-19 deaths, 163 new cases

Hidalgo County reported eight additional COVID-19 deaths and 163 new cases Thursday as COVID hospitalizations continue to decline.

Eight Hidalgo County residents, including two who were not vaccinated, were the most recent deaths due to COVID-related complications.

Their deaths raise the county’s total number of deaths to 3,741.

The 163 new cases included 60 confirmed and 103 probable cases. The county now has a total of 162,246 recorded cases since the start of the pandemic. Those include 98,267 confirmed, 60,765 probable and 3,214 suspected cases.

Schools throughout the county also reported new cases on Thursday, including 482 among staff and 1,743 new cases among students.

A total of 4,730 staff members and 16,250 students have tested positive since the beginning of the school year in August 2021.

Hospitalizations in the county dropped to 277 from the 284 reported the previous day. The hospitalized patients included 254 adults and 23 pediatric patients.

Of the 277 patients, there were also 79 patients in intensive care units, including 74 adults and five pediatric patients.