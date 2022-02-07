Driver killed Sunday night in major Edinburg collision

A major two-vehicle collision ended in a man being killed after his vehicle rolled over in Edinburg on Sunday, the city said in a news release.

The man killed was the driver of a blue Ford Mustang who changed lanes Sunday night in the 4900 block of North Expressway 281 in Edinburg, hitting a black Dodge Ram pickup truck and causing the vehicle to roll.

In an Edinburg city news release, authorities said the two-vehicle crash occurred just after 9 p.m.

Police are not identifying the man until next of kin has been notified.

The man driving the black Dodge Ram pickup truck was taken to Edinburg Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.