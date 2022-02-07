San Benito PD investigating fatal pedestrian, train accident

SAN BENITO — An investigation is underway in the death of a man struck by a train.

On Feb. 5, around 8:12 p.m., the San Benito Police Department responded to the railroad tracks near the 200 block of Whalen Road after a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male in his early 30s, lying near the railroad tracks.

That individual has been identified as Jorge Daniel Solval, of Rio Hondo, police said.

According to a press release, Solval sustained significant injuries as a result of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who was a witness to the accident or anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact the San Benito Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (956) 361-3880.