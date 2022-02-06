Sea Turtle Inc. reported Saturday they’ve “been busy” with rescue efforts near the Laguna Madre area, as a communal effort yielded more than 60 cold-stunned turtles “so far.”

The rescue efforts included the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the Coast Guard, Coastal Fisheries, SpaceX and local boat owners patrolling the Laguna Madre Bay, in addition to the volunteers and staff of the facility searching and intaking, Sea Turtle Inc. said via text.

Sea Turtle Inc. said sea turtle strandings are projected to diminish in the coming days, but patrols will continue.

They urge those who see a stranded sea turtle on South Padre Island or Boca Chica Beach, to call their 24/7 emergency line at (956) 243-4361.