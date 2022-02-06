Achieving goals: Port Isabel native named Cameron County Agent of Year

PORT ISABEL — A local realtor’s persistence and determination to help make people’s dreams become a reality has led her to become a standout real estate agent in the Lower Rio Grande Valley.

Olga Vega-Carter was recently named Cameron County Agent of the Year by RateMyAgent, a platform that lists real estate agents, their sales and reviews for buyers and sellers.

“I am so honored to be named Cameron County Agent of the Year by RateMyAgent,” Vega-Carter said. “Reviews are used as a qualifier, so receiving this award means I have received the highest satisfaction rating in Cameron County.”

Vega-Carter is from Port Isabel and is a real estate agent with SPI Realty.

From condominiums and waterfront locations to residential and commercial real estate, Vega-Carter helps clients with a variety of properties.

She is described by RateMyAgent as a realtor who goes out of their way to put the interests of clients first.

Her service area includes South Padre Island, Port Isabel, Laguna Heights, Laguna Vista, Bayview and Los Fresnos.

Vega-Carter has spent most of her life in the Laguna Madre area and has gained knowledge and a familiarity with the people and properties there.

She earned her real estate license while working full-time and helping her husband raise their three young children.

Her passion for a career in real estate began during a job she had in Bend, Oregon, where she worked at a resort named “Broken Top.”

During her time there, she created virtual tours of listed property and developed her ability to show and promote property.

Upon returning to the Laguna Madre area with her husband, Vega-Carter pursued her goal of obtaining her real estate license and joined the real estate community.

In addition to her real estate career, Vega-Carter has been involved with several nonprofit organizations in the area.

She’s worked with Boys and Girls Club and Tip of Texas Family Outreach fundraiser committees, as well as assisted her local Salvation Army.