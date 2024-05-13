44-year-old Atlanta man killed in Willacy County rollover crash

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An Atlanta man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash in Willacy County on Saturday.

Antonio Perez Jr., 44, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.

The crash occurred around 5:13 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 77 south of Farm-to-Market Road 3168 in Willacy County.

DPS said Perez drove his white Ford F-550 off the road and onto an open field once he reached the end of the concrete barriers from the bridge.

Perez, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected as the truck rolled over.

Troopers are still investigating the crash and said they suspect alcohol “was a contributing factor pending the toxicology report.”