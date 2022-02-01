Old Man Winter coming back to RGV

Old Man Winter is once again making its way back to the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, bringing much colder weather to the area.

“Feels like” temperatures in the teens and 20s are possible on Friday morning, low to mid 20s on Saturday morning, and in the 20s to 30s in Sunday morning, the National Weather Service Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley is reporting. A wind chill advisory may need to be issued.

Freezing temperatures are also anticipated in the rural areas of the Valley Thursday night into Friday morning and Friday night into Saturday morning.

Light to moderate rain is expected with and behind the front’s arrival on Thursday. The best chances of rain are on Thursday, at 30% to 40%.

Thursday’s high will start at 61 degrees but will drop throughout the day, possibly into the 40s. The lows on Thursday night will be about 35 degrees. Friday’s highs will be at around 44 degrees with lows on Friday night at about 44 degrees.