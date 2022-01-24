Edinburg to waive pre-registration as COVID testing site reopens

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is reopening in Edinburg after closing due to inclement weather Friday.

Residents can get tested by visiting the site, located at the Edinburg Municipal Park at 714 S. Raul Longoria Road in Edinburg, where mandatory pre-registration has now been waived for a PCR nasal swab.

“Since opening the site on January 18 we have tested more than 2,000 residents,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in an Edinburg city news release Monday. “We encourage anyone who is experiencing symptoms or has been in contact with someone with COVID to go to drive up to our testing site and get tested.”

The test site will be running from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Feb. 4.

Online pre-registration is highly recommended, but people can now register onsite, though anyone who intends on registering in person is encouraged to arrive early.

A voucher must be printed out and brought to a scheduled appointment. Those arriving are asked to follow instructions via the signage and personnel onsite.

Results will be sent via email and should be expected to arrive within three to five business days.

The test is free and there is no minimum age requirement, though a parent must be present with a minor during registration. Everyone receiving a test must register.

To pre-register, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com or call (800) 635-8611.

City officials also reminded residents that there are no public restrooms onsite.

People not experiencing symptoms but have come in contact with someone with COVID-19 are encouraged to get tested as well.

Residents are encouraged to arrive at their appointment on time to avoid traffic issues.