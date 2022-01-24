Police: Man wanted to buy crack

A Brownsville man accused of robbing another man at knifepoint told police he only wanted money to buy crack cocaine.

David Perez, 44, was arraigned Monday on one count of aggravated robbery, one count of making terroristic threats to a peace officer and one count of theft. His bonds totaled $12,000.

The incident happened at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday, at the 1900 block of Old Port Isabel Road, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

The male victim told police he was getting out of his car when he was approached by Perez, who was armed with a knife. Perez told the victim to give him his money and his vehicle, Sandoval said.

The male victim managed to run away from Perez and to a local business where he sought help and called police, Sandoval said.

Brownsville police arrived at the scene and met with the victim who told officers that the man who tried to rob him was last seen going into the Stripes on Coffee Road and Old Port Isabel., Sandoval said.

The officers went to the convenience store and noticed Perez walking out of the store. He was drinking an alcoholic beverage. Police learned that Perez had just stolen some beer from the store, Sandoval said.

The male victim was able to positively identify Perez as the man who tried to rob him. He was taken into custody.

As Perez was being transported to the city jail, he reportedly threatened the officers stating he was going to kill them and shoot up their houses, Sandoval said. He also told the officers that he was going to get Mexican cartels to kidnap the officers so their families would suffer.

Sandoval said that while at the city jail, Perez told the officers that he only wanted $20 to buy crack and wanted the vehicle.