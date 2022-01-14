Execution date set for Harlingen mom for murdering daughter

An April 27, execution date has been scheduled for a Harlingen mom sitting on death row.

Melissa Lucio, 53, has been detained in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility since her July 2007 conviction on capital murder charges.

A Cameron County jury found Lucio guilty of the beating death of her two-year-old daughter Mariah and sentenced her to death. Lucio has denied beating her daughter or causing her death.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz on Wednesday asked that an execution date be set for Lucio in April.

On Thursday, 138th state District Judge Gabriela Garcia signed a warrant for the execution date.

In prepared statement, District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said “The condition of Mariah’s body indicated that she had been severely beaten. There were bruises in various states of healing covering her body, there were bite marks on her back, one of her arms and been broken probably about 2 to 7 weeks prior to her death and she was missing portions of her hair where it had been pulled out by the roots. Her autopsy revealed bruised kidneys, a bruised spinal cord and bruised lungs. The emergency room physician testing that this was the ‘absolute worst’ case of child abuse that he had seen in his 30 years of practice.”

Saenz said Lucio has filed at least six different appeals and all were dismissed or denied by the courts including the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals at the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The time has come to finally carry out the sentence legally imposed by a jury of her peers and for justice for 2-year-old Mariah,” the district attorney said.

On the night of Mariah’s death on Feb. 17, 2007, Lucio told police and EMS personnel that Mariah had fallen down some stairs, according to federal court documents.

Later that night, during a videotaped interview with investigators, Lucio explained that she had caused the bruises on Mariah’s body by spanking Mariah “real hard”… and Lucio said “nobody else would hit her.”

During an interview with a Texas Ranger Lucio later admitted she was responsible for her daughter’s death. Lucio’s appeal’s attorney says she was coerced to confess.

A. Richard Ellis, Lucio’s appeals attorney said in a statement ““Melissa Lucio is a battered woman who was wrongly sentenced to death for the accidental death of her daughter. Women’s groups around the country have rallied to her defense because of their concern that she was convicted after an unjust trial where compelling evidence of her innocence was never heard by her jury. We are confident that Melissa’s conviction will one day be overturned.”