Malfunction leads to loss of stingrays at Gladys Porter Zoo

An investigation is underway at the Gladys Porter Zoo following the deaths of several stingrays residing at the Landing at the Russell Aquatic Ecology Center, zoo officials announced Friday.

Although a probe is underway, “The preliminary assessment is that an electrical issue failed to trigger the emergency back-up system designed to prevent loss of critical life support for these aquatic animals. The life support system provides oxygen, filtration and removal of organic waste. Thankfully, the other tanks in the aquarium were not affected,” zoo officials said in a media release.

The group of 18 stingrays included Atlantic rays, cownose rays, Southern rays and yellow rays. Zoo officials noticed the loss Friday morning.

The veterinary staff at the zoo is conducting necropsies on the animals to determine the exact cause of death. The zoo has also brought in an independent licensed electrical contractor to troubleshoot and determine the cascade of issues that caused the life support failure, the press release stated.

“At this time, we are moving forward quickly to determine what happened, so we can take steps to ensure this horrific incident is not repeated,” said Dr. Patrick Burchfield. “We are also attending to our aquatic staff, who are devastated by the loss of these beautiful creatures. We hope for a rapid resolution of our thorough investigation and a quick recovery from this tragic occurrence.”

The GPZ is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA). Zoo officials have been in touch with the AZA Accreditation Commission, and as part of its commitment to meeting the highest standards in animal care and welfare, the Zoo will remain in touch throughout the completion of its investigation.