Mission CISD purchasing department receives award

The Mission Consolidated Independent School District’s purchasing department has earned the Purchasing Award of Merit from the Texas Association of School Business Officials, the district announced this week.

According to the district, the award recognizes school districts, open-enrollment charter schools and education service centers committed to following professional standards in the acquisition of goods and services, and was awarded to 58 honorees this year.

“The purchasing procedures are such an important aspect of district operations,” Superintendent Carol G. Perez wrote in a release. “Not only do they make sure we abide by all laws and regulations, they also help ensure we get the best value in our acquisitions. As a district, we want to always get the most out of every taxpayer dollar that we spend in the service of our students and community.”

The release says volunteers with the association’s Purchasing and Supply Management Research Committee evaluated the award criteria to ensure it represents the latest best practices, and then reviewed new and recertification applications.