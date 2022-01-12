Traffic stops leads to seizure of 600 pounds of methamphetamine

A man stopped by San Benito police on a traffic violation was handed over to federal agents after it was discovered that he was transporting 600 pounds of methamphetamine, federal court documents reflect.

Pedro Rodriguez III told the agents he was aware that he was transporting drugs and was to be paid for it.

According to a federal criminal complaint, San Benito police stopped Rodriguez III Tuesday on U.S. Expressway 77/83 for a traffic violation. He changed lanes without utilizing his Ford F150 truck’s turn signal.

While checking San Benito Police Department’s database, the officer discovered Rodriguez III had two outstanding warrants out for his arrest, the complaint states.

Rodriguez III and his truck were transported to the San Benito Police Department. After getting his consent, investigators searched the truck and noticed an auxiliary gas tank in the bed of the vehicle, the complaint reads. “On the outside of the auxiliary gas tank and around the opening of thank where liquid is inserted, officers noticed a white, crystallized substances. Officers tested the crystallize substance, which tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.”

The officers questioned Rodriguez III about the gas tank where he “admitted to knowing the tank was filled with methamphetamine,” the complaint states.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were notified and took over the case. Rodriguez III told the agents he knew he was transporting methamphetamine and “that it was a very large amount, and that he was getting paid to transport it,” according to the complaint.

Rodriguez III was arrested and charged with possessing with intent to distribute approximately 272 kilograms or 600 pounds of methamphetamine.

He was scheduled to appear Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Ronald G. Morgan to address the charge. However, according to court records, Rodriguez III was “medically unavailable at this time.” He will be arraigned when he is medically cleared.