Gladys Porter Zoo’s Brew at the Zoo set for Saturday in Brownsville

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Gladys Porter Zoo will host Brew at the Zoo from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, with music continuing until 11 p.m.

The annual fundraiser features specially selected premium and craft beers paired with delicious food tastings from top Rio Grande Valley chefs and restaurants, who will compete in this year’s “feast with the beasts.”

The Zoo is working with L&F Distributors to curate a special selection of light beers that are perfect for the spring and summer season. Guests will be able to sample from 24 fun and unique craft beers, which will be paired with delicious food tastings from participating restaurants.

Last year’s People’s Choice Award winner, Dodici Pizza, will be defending its title against some of the Valley’s best restaurants, including El Amigo Mar y Tierra, Dirty Al’s Cajun Kitchen, Chef Ricardo’s Tacos and Beer, Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse, Raising Cane’s, Bubba’s 33, RJ’s BBQ, Jenny’s Delicias, Cinco de Mayo Bar & Grill, Todo Natural Restaurant, Golden Corral, Malachela, Wero Del Pueblo, The Space Dog Station, and Guero’s Beef Jerky.

Los Trevi Drive Thru will also be there, serving up delicious drinks from the Michelada Combi. Zoo staff are hoping to bring in even more restaurants to ensure a varied selection of cuisines to taste from, GPZ said in a news release about the event.

The public can upgrade their experience by purchasing a VIP ticket. VIPs will have access to a VIP-only area, located close to the main stage. They will be able to participate in a private animal feeding and take a break from the main stage music with their own Silent Disco in the Aquarium. Plus, VIPs will also get to sample from one exclusive beer that no one else will be able to access, according to the release.

Entertainment for the night will include local artists: EDM DJ, Akasha, and rock bands, Back to Riverdale and Reserve.

The music will be extended until 11 p.m. to allow guests more time to enjoy the event. There will also be three Silent Disco DJs for VIPs to choose from based on their music preferences.

A popular activity at Brew at the Zoo is the beer pong tournament that takes place during the event. Sixteen teams made up of Brew at the Zoo attendees will compete against each other to be the 2024 Beer Pong Champs. Guests can gather around while the teams go head to head throughout the night. Other fun games and activities include axe throwing by Good AXE Time, Jumbo Jenga, cornhole, a giant Connect Four and multiple photo opportunities, including a 360 photo booth.

Brew at the Zoo is a 21-and-older event, with only a limited number of tickets being sold. Tickets can be purchased for $35 pre-sale and $50 at the gate. VIP tickets are $100 per person. Only 100 VIP Tickets will be available, so the public is encouraged to act fast.

All proceeds will benefit the Gladys Porter Zoo’s conservation efforts.

Brew at the Zoo would not be possible without the support of L&F Distributors, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board, the city of Brownsville and Visit Brownsville.

Tickets are available online at www.gladysporterzoo.org. For more information, please call (956) 546-7187.