One man dead after fatal two-vehicle crash in Edinburg

A Rio Grande Valley man is dead after being struck by a moving vehicle while he laid on the trunk of another vehicle, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At about 1:41 a.m., on Sunday, the victim was lying on the trunk of a 2005 Ford Focus which was stationed eastbound on Wisconsin Road west of FM 907. No other people occupied the Focus.

As the victim laid on the trunk, parked on the side of the road, a blue 2005 Chevrolet Silverado occupied by only the driver rear-ended the Focus and sent the victim airborne.

The victim landed on the eastbound lane of Wisconsin Road while the Focus veered off the road into an open field on the southwest corner where it came to a stop.

The Silverado driver was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and released later that night.

The victim was transported to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance with life-threatening injuries and died the next day.

The deceased has yet to be identified pending notification to their next of kin.