Hidalgo County school districts see new faces on boards; voters reject props

The May 4 elections saw multiple changes to school boards and all propositions failing to pass for two school districts.

At Mission CISD, with four places on the ballot, incumbents and challengers split the spots.

Incumbent Iris “Coach” Iglesias retained her position for Place 2 against Connie Garza with 1,849 votes to 1,322.

For the district’s Place 3, incumbent Jerry Zamora kept his position against challenger Abby Reyna with 1,932 votes to 1,248.

For Place 4, Natividad “Nati” Sosa obtained the position from incumbent Roy Vela with a slim margin of 23 votes with 1,598 votes to Vela’s 1,575 votes.

Place 5 for the district also saw incumbent Juan Gonzalez lose his spot to Dolores “Loli” Reyna with 1,922 votes for Reyna and 1,233 votes for Gonzalez.

Sharyland ISD had two positions on the ballot.

Longtime board trustee Jose “Pepe” Garcia lost reelection to Andrew Riddle with 1,674 to 1,245 votes for Place 4 in the district.

Also in the district, incumbent for Place 3 Maritza Venecia won her reelection against Anthony Limon with 1,552 votes to 1,321.

At Progreso ISD, with Place 6 and 7 being contested, both incumbents lost.

For Place 6, Carmen Acosta garnered 675 votes to Alejandro “Alex” Alanis’ 558 votes.

For Place 7, Yadira Flores gained 704 votes to Olga S. Oviedo’s 528.

South Texas College also had two board positions on the ballot with both incumbents retaining their seats on the board.

For District 2, incumbent Vicky Cantu won narrowly with 2,595 votes to Roberto Zamora Jr.’s 2,540 votes.

In District 6, incumbent David De Los Rios regained his seat with 1,609 votes to Rene Guajardo’s 1,575.

Residents in the Hidalgo ISD and Mercedes ISD districts also voted on propositions with all of them failing to pass.

In Hidalgo ISD, Proposition A was a bond of $23 million for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring and equipping school facilities.

Propositions A failed to pass with 322 votes for and 376 votes against.

Proposition B was a bond of $2.5 million for the same purposes as proposition A, but for school athletic facilities.

It failed with 296 votes for and 382 votes against.

At Mercedes ISD, Proposition A is a $48.125 million bond for the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the district.

It failed to pass with 285 votes for and 516 votes against.