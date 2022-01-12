Valley Baptist Health System Micro-Hospital – Weslaco celebrates second anniversary

WESLACO – Two years ago, the Valley Baptist Health System Micro-Hospital – Weslaco opened its doors, ushering in a new model of healthcare delivery in the Rio Grande Valley and providing the communities of the mid-Valley with enhanced access to nationally recognized and award-winning healthcare.

Since its opening on January 6, 2020, the Valley Baptist Micro-Hospital – Weslaco has served thousands of mid-Valley residents by delivering Valley Baptist’s inpatient, outpatient, and emergency care at a convenient location close to home.

“At the time, micro-hospitals were relatively new care models that truly focus on treating low-acuity patients and providing both ambulatory and emergency services, leaving more complex service lines to the larger hospitals in the area,” said Valley Baptist Health System Chief Strategy Officer Jennifer Bartnesky-Smith. “Many health systems throughout the country still continue to pursue the micro-hospital model now because of the industry’s focus on providing care at the right time in the appropriate setting.”

The facility includes a 14-bed emergency department with two trauma bays, one procedure room, eight inpatient beds, and is staffed by specially trained physicians, nurses and techs. The Valley Baptist Micro-Hospital – Weslaco also features outpatient laboratory and imaging services for patients who receive outpatient orders for specific tests from their physicians.

While local residents are likely familiar with free-standing emergency rooms that dot the landscape throughout the Valley, the Valley Baptist Micro-Hospital – Weslaco provides a higher level of healthcare by offering an inpatient component to its services, meaning that should a patient need to be admitted for additional treatment, they can receive that care closer to home.

“Many patients have expressed that they have always relied on the compassionate high-level care that Valley Baptist has provided over the years in the lower valley, and for the last two years they’ve had that same level of service available to them right here in Weslaco,” said Ronda Lewis, Valley Baptist-Micro Hospital – Weslaco administrator. “Not having to travel to Harlingen has made it much easier to get the care that they need, while still receiving Valley Baptist’s high quality care.”

Receiving such inpatient care close to home can help alleviate burdens on a patient’s family and support system and can often aid in the recovery process, Lewis said.

“Having the Valley Baptist Micro-Hospital – Weslaco close to home can decrease the financial and emotional burden that families often face when traveling daily to see hospitalized loved ones,” she said. “It also allows patients to have the support needed when it comes to making decisions during their treatment. Many times this can contribute to a faster recovery.”

As the Valley’s healthcare system remains under immense strain during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the micro-hospital has served as a vital alternative to the region’s larger hospitals.

“During the ongoing pandemic the Micro hospital has allowed the community to get the healthcare they need and deserve,” Lewis said. “While most facilities have been at full capacity throughout the pandemic, at the micro-hospital we have continued to see patients and serve the community without delays. Our frontline staff remains committed to providing the same level of compassionate care for patients even during this time of crisis.”

While the micro-hospital model was a new concept for the Valley at the time, the goal set when the facility opened two years ago remains unchanged, Bartnesky-Smith said.

“We strive to offer the same Valley Baptist care that the community has grown to trust over generations directly to the Mid-Valley community, so folks can receive this level of care a little closer to home,” she said. “This project continues to be a labor of love for our community. We recognize that no one wants to be in a hospital, but when those times do come, we want to be able to offer the very best to our community as close to home as possible.”

More Information

Valley Baptist Micro-Hospital – Weslaco

1021 West Interstate 2

Weslaco, Texas 78596

(956) 969-7309

Services offered include: