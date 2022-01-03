Mission homeowner shoots man trying to break into residence

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said a homeowner shot a man on New Year’s Day who was trying to break into his home.

Deputies responded to the residence in the 3200 block of Abram Road in Mission at approximately 7:23 p.m. in reference to a suspicious circumstance report, according to a Saturday news release on the department’s Facebook page.

The homeowner had called the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office to report that a man was outside trying to break into his home.

“When Deputies arrived they observed a male, in his mid 40’s, with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Preliminary investigation indicates the male was trying to break into a home when the homeowner shot at the male striking him on the shoulder,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the case is under investigation and as of Monday morning the department had not provided an update.