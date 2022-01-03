Pharr, DHR Health to begin Pfizer vaccine clinics

The city of Pharr has partnered with DHR Health to host pediatric and adult Pfizer vaccine clinics beginning Tuesday.

The clinics will be held Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pharr EMS Headquarters — formerly known as the Pharr Events Center — located at 3000 N. Cage Blvd.

According to a news release, first, second and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the clinics.

“The City of Pharr is proud to partner with DHR Health to move their vaccine clinic, which has been hosted for over a year now at the DHR Health Conference Center, to our Pharr EMS Headquarters to accommodate for more space and parking,” Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez said in the release. “We are dedicated to helping our community and this move will ensure that adequate space and accommodations are available to safely continue administering the Pfizer vaccines.”

The city’s announcement came the same day that the Food and Drug Administration announced that children as young as 12 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, according to the Associated Press.

The AP also reported that the FDA previously recommended everyone 16 and older should get the booster. On Monday, the FDA lowered that age range to include 12- to 15-year-olds, once enough time has passed between the second dose and the third dose.

This week’s vaccine clinics will require vaccine cards for those receiving their second and third doses.

Anyone seeking more information about the vaccine clinics is encouraged to call the DHR Health COVID hotline at (956) 362-6843.