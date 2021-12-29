Weslaco fire chief, trauma surgeon urge caution around pyrotechnics

Family, friends and fireworks all are aspects of what makes New Year’s Eve exciting, but it’s important to take precautions to avoid injuries or fires.

Dr. Jeffrey Skubic, a trauma surgeon at DHR Health, said that although firework-related injuries are a rare occurrence, they do happen.

“Most of the time, if there are any firework injuries, it is hand injuries,” he said. “It happens when they are trying to light it — whether it is because they don’t throw it fast enough or whatever it may be — it usually goes off in their hand.”

He recommended adults handle fireworks instead of children.

“Don’t hold the firework in your hand when trying to light it, that is the classic firework injury,” he said. “Always treat it like it is about to go off — do not look down the barrel, do not try to pick it up or relight it.”

And if it doesn’t go off immediately, wait.

“Leave it alone for a long period of time or douse it in water,” he said.

“And of course, alcohol and vehicles do not mix, alcohol and fireworks do not mix,” Skubic said.

But it’s not just about avoiding physical harm.

It’s also important to be aware of your surroundings and understand risky weather conditions when lighting fireworks, Weslaco Fire Chief Tony Lopez said.

Throughout the winter seasons, there are some areas that are more drought-prone, making it easier for a fire to spread.

“During this holiday season, we start seeing an uptick in calls for service on potential grass fires or fires from people cooking out and leaving the pits unattended and/or fireworks not landing where expected because the wind caught them,” Lopez said.

He, too, provided safety tips to follow.

“Make sure there is a bucket of water or water nearby in case a firework causes a little fire that one can extinguish by stomping on it or pouring a bucket of water over it,” he said.

And although injuries and fires from fireworks can occur, Skubic and Lopez said a majority of the injuries they see during the holiday seasons come from car crashes due to people driving under the influence.

“Drunk driving accidents. I can almost guarantee it,” Skubic said.

Both of them encouraged party-goers to make alternate transportation plans for those celebrating New Year’s Eve with alcohol.