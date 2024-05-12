TSTC Building Construction Technology graduate takes skills to Texas-based construction company

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — Recent Texas State Technical College graduate Jess Johnson was offered a job with Joeris General Contractors after company representatives noticed her professionalism at the TSTC Industry Job Fair last month.

Johnson received her Associate of Applied Science degree in Building Construction Technology with honors at TSTC’s spring commencement.

“I was hired as an advanced carpenter in San Antonio,” Johnson said of her new job. “My interview went well. I showed that I was confident and professional. I explained that I have done volunteer work for a nonprofit organization in Austin when I was a teenager. Some of that work happened to be in construction.”

Travis Bone, a human resources director at Joeris General Contractors, said that in her job Johnson will be expected to ensure adherence to building codes, make safety her top priority, and coordinate closely with trade partners.

“The (TSTC) instructors and administrators identified Jess as one of the top students and highly recommended her,” he said. “I was impressed with the way she carried herself, such as being friendly, confident, energetic and well-spoken.”

Johnson first developed an interest in building construction through her father and grandfather.

“I helped them build projects in the backyard when I was young,” she said. “As I grew older, I worked on projects by myself. Then my grandmother talked to me about college. She mentioned

TSTC because she was familiar with Harlingen. We scheduled a campus tour before I graduated from high school. When I visited the Building Construction Technology program, I was amazed by what I saw.”

Johnson said the training that she received at TSTC prepared her well for her job.

“My instructors gave me a great education,” she said. “My classmates also motivated me. When we did hands-on assignments, our instructors let us figure out the mistakes on our own and gave us feedback.”

Alfonso Gonzalez is a Building Construction Technology teaching lab assistant.

“Jess was excited to learn all phases of the construction process,” he said. “She will be a great asset to her new employer. She will meet new challenges and learn more about the commercial side of construction.”

First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers in Texas earn an average annual salary of $67,650, according to onetonline.org. The website projected these positions to grow by 23% in the state through 2030.

Besides an Associate of Applied Science degree in Building Construction Technology, TSTC offers a certificate of completion in Building Construction – Craftsman at its Harlingen and Waco campuses.

Registration for TSTC’s fall semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.