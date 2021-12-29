Another blast of cold air expected in the Valley this weekend

Just as Rio Grande Valley residents are getting somewhat acclimated to these above normal winter temperatures, a cold front will make its way through the area on Saturday bringing “feels like” temperatures of 40 degrees.

These cooler temperatures will allow residents who received scarves, jackets and coats for Christmas to wear them for at least a day or two.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports that the cooler temperatures are from a strong cold front that is expected to surge through the Valley this weekend. It will drop temperatures from the mid to upper 80s on Saturday to the 40s or lower 50s on Sunday morning, writes Kirk Caceres, a forecaster with the NWS.

“Apparent temperatures will drop as much as 30-45 degrees between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, and struggle to warm through the day on Sunday, with continued breezy north winds,” Caceres said.

And with clear skies and light winds Sunday night, temperatures will drop to into the 30s and the lower 40s across much of the RGV Monday morning.

Temperatures of near freezing could occur in the brush land Monday morning. Below normal temperatures will continue on Monday with a gradual warm up through mid week.

Saturday’s high will be about 87 degrees with Saturday night lows near 51 degrees. The high on Sunday will be 61 degrees while the overnight temperatures will be near 41 degrees. Monday’s high will be near 67 degrees.

Caceres writes the following is what residents should expect:

Main Threats

Sharply falling temperatures for all areas Saturday evening into Sunday

Apparent (“feels like”) temperatures ranging from the upper 30s across the ranchlands to the mid-upper 40s in the RGV Sunday morning

Gusty winds of 30-35 mph with the frontal passage. Gusts up to 40 mph may occur near the coast

Near freezing temperatures are possible Monday morning across portions of Brooks and Jim Hogg Counties

Apparent (“feels like”) temperatures ranging from the upper 20s across the ranchlands to the lower 40s near the coast Monday morning

Marine: A Gale Watch is likely for Saturday night and Sunday. North winds of 20-25 knots, gusting to 30-35 knots on the Gulf, from late Saturday evening through much of Sunday. Seas building to 8-10 ft. Saturday night into Sunday

Surf: A High Risk of rip currents is expected early Sunday into Monday

Potential Impacts

Unanchored lightweight objects, such as holiday decorations, will blow around

The combination of cold air and gusty north winds up to 35 mph may confuse pelicans near Bahia Grande and the bridges of SR-48 (Padre Highway) Saturday night and Sunday

Preparedness Actions