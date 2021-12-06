More than 300 migrants apprehended in Brownsville over the weekend

In a matter of two days, U.S. Border Patrol agents stationed in Brownsville have apprehended 301 migrants, the federal agency stated in a media release.

On Saturday, agents observed several “noncitizens” crossing the Rio Grande near Brownsville, the agency stated. As the agents were screening the group of 76 migrants, three more groups walked up from the Rio Grande. The four groups totaled 161 and consisted of 94 single adults, 66 family members and one unaccompanied minor, Border Patrol stated. More than half of the migrants are nationals from Venezuela and Colombia.

On Sunday, the agents encountered another large group of 140 migrants consisting of 76 single adults and 64 family members from Venezuela, except for three migrants that were nationals from Argentina and Panama.

This fiscal year, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents have encountered 10 groups of 100 or more people illegally entering the United States.

Border Patrol is processing the subjects accordingly, the agency stated.