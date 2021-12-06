Cameron County asks some voters to verify eligibility

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza has mailed letters to registered voters in the county asking that they verify their citizenship.

According to the letter, Garza states he has been contacted by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office that reflects the voter might not be a U.S. citizen.

Records from the Texas Department of Public Safety indicate that at the most recent time the individual updated their driver’s license or personal identification card, they indicated they were not a U.S. citizen, Garza writes.

The letter states that although you can get a driver’s license and personal identification card as a non-United States citizen, only U.S. citizens are eligible to vote.

Voters who received the letter are required to provide proof of citizenship 30 days from the receipt of the letter. If verification is not received in that time, the voter registration will be canceled.

The first batch of letters were mailed out on Sept. 27 and a second batch was mailed out on Nov. 15, Garza said. A total of 245 letters were sent.