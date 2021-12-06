Men arrested in armed robbery of Cricket Store

Two men are in police custody after they are accused in the aggravated robbery of the Cricket store located at the 500 block of East 13th Street in downtown Brownsville.

Brownsville police responded to a call of a robbery at 9:45 a.m. Monday. Two men walked into the store, brandished a handgun and held an employee at gunpoint demanding money, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

The men left the store with an undisclosed amount of money but were taken into custody shortly after Brownsville PD’s patrol, motorcycle and downtown divisions were able to locate them, Sandoval said.

One suspect was arrested at the 1200 block of East Levee Street while a second was arrested at the 600 block of East 11th Street, Sandoval said. A black BB gun was recovered from one of the men along with several bills.

The men will remain in police custody until their arraignments which are scheduled for Tuesday.

“The Brownsville Police Department is working vigilantly throughout this holiday season to make it a safe environment for our community,” Sandoval said.