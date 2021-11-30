Indictment: Man killed other man during attempted robbery

The trial of a Harlingen man accused of killing another man during an attempted robbery has been reset, state court documents reflect.

Jose Isaias Soto Martinez, 54, was scheduled to stand trial on Monday for the murder of Eric Armstrong, 63 of Harlingen, but his trial has been reset for Jan. 3, 2022 before 357th state District Court Judge Juan A. Magallanes.

A Cameron County grand jury indicted Martinez on April 21, 2021 on one count of capital murder by terror/threat and one count of murder enhancement.

The indictment states Martinez “intentionally cause the death of an individual, namely, Eric Armstrong, by stabbing Eric Armstrong multiple times, and the defendant was then and there is the course of committing or attempting to commit the offense of robbery of Eric Armstrong.”

The incident occurred March 1, 2021 at the 1900 block of East Van Buren, the Harlingen Police Department stated in a press release. Police responded to the location in reference to a dead man. Armstrong had been stabbed multiple times.

Martinez remains jailed at a Cameron County facility on no bond.