Man accused in animal cruelty case scheduled to stand trial in January

An attorney representing a Primera man accused of abusing two of his dogs requested and was granted a continuance in the case so he could have more time to review the case, state court documents reflect.

Attorney Juan Angel Guerra on Jun 6, 2021 took over as defense attorney in the case filed against 20-year-old Jonathan Anthony Sanchez, who was indicted on April 7, 2021 on two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals: torture. He was originally being represented by attorney Lee Kenny Perez.

Sanchez was to stand trial on Monday. His case has been reset for Jan. 3, 2022.

The first count of the indictment, handed down by a Cameron County grand jury, states Sanchez “there intentionally and knowingly, and recklessly torture an animal, namely a Cocker Spaniel type dog by jerking the leash of said dog, launching the dog into the air, and swang the canine forcefully back to the pavement/ground.”

The second count of the indictment states Martinez “intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly torture an animal, namely a German Shepherd type dog by repeatedly punching said dog.”

Martinez is named in a separate indictment that states he knowingly escaped custody from a Primera police officer when he was charged with the animal cruelty charges.

The Primera Police Department in March of this year said it received two surveillance videos that showed Sanchez punching one dog several times.

Police said that on a second occasion Sanchez can be seen swinging a second dog using the dog’s leash and throwing the dog over a table.

Martinez was arraigned on April 29, on the charges and entered a not guilty plea.

The case is being heard before 357th state District Court Judge Juan A. Magallanes.