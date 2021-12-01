Students write proclamation declaring November Native American Heritage Month

Before leaving for the Thanksgiving holiday, students at Pace Early College High School wanted Native Americans to be honored.

City Commissioner Nurith Galonsky presented students with a proclamation they wrote declaring November as Native American Heritage Month.

“Natives have been living on this side of the world for thousands of years: they are inclined to having at least a month in their honor,” wrote Luis Torres, a junior at Pace.

The event was organized by Pace teacher Marlane Reyna.

“Right now, we need hope more than ever and what better way to spread positivity than to recognize and honor a group that has been in South Texas for thousands of years,” Reyna said.

Seven students wrote the proclamation, Isaiah Ramirez, Jessie Russell, Anahi Mata, Odalis Rodriguez, Salma Russell, Sandra Gomez, and Luis Torres.

“During Native American Heritage Month, we honor and celebrate the history of the contributions the Native Americans gave to the United States,” wrote Mata, a junior at Pace.