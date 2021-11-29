Fatal crash in Linn under investigation

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Linn on Monday morning.

In a news release, DPS said the preliminary investigation indicates a green Freightliner towing a dump trailer was traveling west on Floral Road when a man driving a gold Saturn passenger car failed to yield where that road intersects with Lazy Palms, causing the truck to hit the Saturn.

The man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, died at the scene.

A woman in the Saturn was transported to DHR Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

The crash occurred at 9:45 a.m. and DPS continues to investigate.