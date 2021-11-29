Hidalgo County reports two COVID-19 deaths, 174 new cases

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County revealed 174 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday along with two additional deaths tied to the virus.

Those deaths include a man from Alamo above the age of 70 and a man from an undisclosed location in his 60s.

They bring the total number of fatalities in the county to 3,495.

“Of the two deceased individuals, two were vaccinated,” a news release from the county said.

The county has 666 active cases and Hidalgo County hospitals are treating 57 individuals with the virus, 50 of them adult patients and 7 pediatric.

Of those patients, 19 are in intensive care units: 18 adults and one pediatric.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has infused 2,088 patients.

Of the county’s 174 new cases, 66 are reported as confirmed, 106 as probable and two as suspect, bringing the county to a total of 119,238 cases, of which 69,065 are confirmed, 47,261 probable and 2,912 suspect.

On Monday 26 individuals were released from isolation, bringing that total to 115,077.

Schools reported no new positive cases Monday, leaving them with an overall total of 752 positive staff cases and 3,982 positive student cases.