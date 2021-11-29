MISSING PERSON: Harlingen police seek help finding 27-year-old

Have you see this woman?

The Harlingen Police Department is seeking help from the community in a search for Christy Martinez, a 27-year-old woman who has been missing for a week.

The Harlingen resident’s family last spoke to her at around 8 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The police department posted on social media Monday, asking for the public’s help in finding Martinez.

The post elicited comments from several people offering prayers for Martinez and the search.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Harlingen Police Department at (956)216-5401 or call Detective Freitag directly at (956)244-3824.