Cowboys Gallup, Wilson, Diggs joining Holiday Parade lineup

Earlier this month, the city of McAllen announced it would feature 13 of the Rio Grande Valley high school marching bands as special guests and part of the McAllen Holiday Parade entertainment lineup, but the organizers had a few surprises left up their sleeves.

McAllen officials gathered outside the Pena Eye Institute on Tuesday morning to announce more personalities visiting the Valley for an appearance at the McAllen Holiday Parade, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4.

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson Jr., and current NFL interception leader Trevon Diggs are set to be a part of a powerhouse of celebrities joining McAllen to celebrate the holiday season.

“This year when [Santa] visits we know that he’ll be greeted by a sea of silver and blue because this is Cowboys country,” McAllen City Commissioner Joaquin “J.J.” Zamora said.

Not only will the team members be a part of the celebration but they will also be joined by the Dallas Cowboys’ mascot Rowdy, the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders and the Hall of Fame trailer for meet and greets.

“I invite the whole Valley to come and see the fantastic McAllen Holiday Parade and experience this because it’s an amazing event that’s only getting bigger and more awesome and spectacular,” Pena said.

Additional announcements include a special transit system set up to help parade attendees to navigate from parking not to the event and incremental road closures.

In partnership between McAllen Metro and South Texas College, organizers have brought back the Polar Express Park & Ride, which is designed to take all parade goers from parking to the event and back, free of charge.

The Park & Ride will pick up and drop off attendees in five to 10 minute increments and is set to begin at noon on Dec. 4 and will end rides at midnight.

This coincides with the announcement of several road closures happening that weekend for the parade, which the city of McAllen is attempting to organize strategically and promptly in light of the recent tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Road closures and maps detailing the closing increments made by the city will be announced as they happen on the weekend of the parade so residents can be prepared.

McAllen invites the Valley to celebrate with them for their biggest holiday parade yet. Tickets are available online on their website at www.mcallenholidayparade.com.