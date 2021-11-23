Prices set to increase at Dollar Tree

Get ready to pay more than one dollar at Dollar Tree.

The company announced Tuesday that it will increase prices on its merchandise to $1.25.

The higher prices are expected to take effect sometime in December. The Dollar Tree has nearly two dozen stores in the Rio Grande Valley.

The company has slowly been increasing prices around its store nationwide.

“Our Dollar Tree pricing tests have demonstrated broad consumer acceptance of the new price point and excitement about the additional offerings and extreme value we will be able to provide. Accordingly, we have begun rolling out the $1.25 price point at all Dollar Tree stores nationwide,” the store announced Tuesday in its third-quarter report.

“The $1.25 price point, which will apply to a majority of Dollar Tree’s assortment, will enhance the Company’s ability to materially expand its offerings, introduce new products and sizes, and provide families with more of their daily essentials. The Company will have greater flexibility to continue providing incredible value that helps customers get the everyday items they need and celebratory and seasonal products Dollar Tree is best known for,” a Dollar Tree press release said.