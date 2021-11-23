Two die in Weslaco car crash

Two people died after a single car crashed into a concrete fence on the outskirts of Weslaco Tuesday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that Garrett Guy Garcia, 22, and Armando Castillo, 15, both of Elsa, died after Garcia lost control of his blue Honda sedan on the corner of Mile 6 West Road and Mile 11 North Road, north of Weslaco.

The crash occurred just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“The driver lost control of the Honda, went into a side skid, and struck a concrete fence,” DPS said in a news release.

Both victims died at the scene. DPS continues to investigate the crash.